Ratings and analysis as Foden and De Bruyne finally break Simeon’s red wall

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid (De Bruyne 70′)

You know how it goes. You spend three-quarters of the match huffing and puffing, at which point you bring down the most outrageously technical young midfielder in your country in a generation. A minute later, Phil Foden danced around a player and slid the ball between two more to assist a tie-changing goal. Worse are Plan B. There are clubs that will kill every week to keep them as Plan A.

For most of Tuesday evening, Pep Guardiola groaned and screamed like a frazzled conductor in charge of four different orchestras, as Manchester City struggled to break through a comically defensive Atletico Madrid, albeit after the break. Flicker on counter attack. He will still be disappointed that overall…