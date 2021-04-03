Ratri Kooku Web Series 2021 Full Episode Watch Online – trendykendy

ENTERTAINMENT

Ratri is the latest Kooku web series featuring a popular star cast in a lead role. Kooku is one of the famous Ott platforms where viewers watch a lot of bold and entertaining web series. After releasing some of the popular web series such as Lolita PG house, Khule Aasman Ke Niche, The Gift, and others. Kooku once again comes back with yet another bold series title Ratri. Here is the full update on how you can watch the Ratri Kooku web series online on Kooku. Also, check Ratri cast & actress name, trailer, release date.

Ratri Kooku Web Series

  • Title: Ratri (2021)
  • Season: 1
  • Type: Web Series
  • Online Streaming Platform: KOOKU
  • Language: Hindi
  • Star Cast: Yet to be updated
  • Release Date: 09 April 2021

The story of the series is revolving around the bold bhabhi, who gets every man inside her because of her bold structure. It will be interesting to see what she does next. Producers have released the trailer on their social media to give a glimpse of the new show.

The series will be released on April 9, 2021, on the official Kokku app. You can download this app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store for your following devices.

Also Read: Lolita PG House Part 3 Kooku Web Series Full Episode Watch Online Cast Name, Actress, Wiki & More

Stay tuned with Trendy Kendy for further Kooku updates and web series. Also, do not forget to watch Kooku app new web series.

