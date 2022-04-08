Ravarta visits Barrio 21-24 and talks to expectant mothers

Fernanda Ravarta, Executive Director of ANSES, visited Barrio 21-24 yesterday, where she interacted with neighbors and participated in an informative workshop which the organization organized for mothers, on the importance of Pregnancy Allowance (AUE), of 1000 introduced within the range. Day law and issues related to breastfeeding.

In this context, Ravarta expressed: “These informational workshops are the result of a state that contacts the neighborhood and the people who need its presence the most. In this case, we work so that moms can get their hands on them.” Rights to know, have the necessary support and accompaniment, and access public policies such as pregnancy allowance and fortified milk and healthy food delivery programs from pregnancy through pregnancy.