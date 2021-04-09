LATEST

Ravel Morrison suffers painful-looking bruise after MMA training with UFC star

Morrison will not forget this sparring session in a hurry

Ravel Morrison has been left with a massive bruise on his arm after a mixed martial arts training session.

The former Manchester United wonderkid tried his hand in the octagon with UFC star Lerone Murphy this week.

Instagram / @1ravel

Morrison briefly swapped the football pitch for the octagon

Instagram / @1ravel

Morrison briefly swapped the football pitch for the octagon

And he will most certainly remember the sparring session with a painful-looking red bruise on his right arm.

On his Instagram Story with a picture of the bruise, Morrison’s caption read: “Grappling and striking with my new coach @lpresi145.”

Morrison, who was once destined for great things when coming through Manchester United’s academy, is currently looking to join the 12th different club of his career.

The 28-year-old’s recent ill-fated spell came with Dutch minnows ADO Den Haag with his contract being mutually terminated in January.

Last month, Morrison was training with Sheffield Wednesday, but the Championship strugglers opted against offering the Jamaica midfielder a short-term deal.

Morrison lasted just four months at ADO Den Haag

Getty Images – Getty

Morrison lasted just four months at ADO Den Haag

Explaining the decision, Owls boss Darren Moore said: “Ravel is excellent and did so well when he came in. I just felt at the time, that we needed people to hit the ground running.

“It would have taken him a few weeks to get up to speed.

“That was the only thing really. The door is not closed on him. For the future, we’ll keep in touch with him.

“With most free transfers, to find one that’s able to go physically straight away is hard. Nothing can replicate training, side-by-side with fellow professionals.

“It’s only when they come in the building that you see the depth of it really. It’s very, very difficult.”

.

