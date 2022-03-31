Raven-Symoné Loses 40 Pounds By Kicking Sugar, Thanks Wife

Raven-Symoné was able to lose 40 pounds thanks to his wife Miranda Pearman-Made and a sugar-free diet.

“With her help and guidance and love and superb cooking skills… she helped me kick the sugar,” Simone, 36, said while appearing on Wednesday on “scene” With Pearman-Made.

“I say kick the sugar because it’s an addictive drug, and I was regularly as addicted to it as wheat. And it’s out of my system,” she joked, explaining that she’s “a can of ketchup.” Eating fish filets with extra packets takes away so much sugar – two on Fridays because they’re cheap!

The former “That’s So Raven” star shared that he decided to get serious about his health because of his wife.

“The thing that made me want to change was…