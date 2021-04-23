Ravens are calling it the most mysterious draft in NFL history

Nonetheless, the Ravens are assured they’ve a crystal clear recreation plan. The group’s spectacular draft resume during the last 25 years speaks for itself, and Basic Supervisor Eric DeCosta views this yr’s choice course of as one other alternative for the staff’s acumen to shine. The Ravens are at all times in search of methods to be a step forward, and this yr’s COVID challenges have shaken up the enjoying area.
“We’ve been fascinated about this, actually, since final Might – what would occur in a state of affairs like this with a pandemic,” DeCosta stated. “I’m happy with the truth that the scouts and coaches, we had been capable of provide you with a plan of taking a look at gamers, and evaluating gamers, and going to go to gamers, and all these various things and not using a Mix. Distinctive challenges for positive, however I feel we’ve had an excellent plan and I feel we’ll be prepared.”
Nonetheless, the distinctiveness of this yr’s draft might influence the Ravens’ decision-making. LSU huge receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has been the participant most-linked to Baltimore in mock drafts. However on a Wednesday convention name with nationwide media, NFL Community’s Daniel Jeremiah stated that some medical points “popped” for Marshall when about 150 prospects had been examined in particular person on the March 31 medical mix in Indianapolis.
“I feel that would trigger him to slip slightly bit,” Jeremiah stated.
Will the Ravens cross on Marshall if he’s obtainable at No. 27? That continues to be to be seen, however in a traditional yr when the Mix would have been held in February, docs would have examined Marshall a month sooner. This yr, groups are getting medical info later and on fewer prospects, and Jeremiah believes extra groups could cross on gamers who’ve regarding medical historical past. One participant who might fall into that class is Jaelan Phillips of Miami, an edge rusher who has been linked to the Ravens. Phillips has suffered from concussions that led him to medically retire for a yr in 2019.
“You’ve acquired incomplete medical info on these guys, and nothing scares a basic supervisor greater than not having the medical,” Jeremiah stated. “Individuals aren’t freaked out concerning the soccer aspect of the analysis. Persons are majorly freaked out concerning the medical stuff.”
The quantity of gamers who opted out of the 2020 season additionally provides a unique dynamic, forcing scouts to judge prospects who haven’t seen recreation motion since 2019. One participant in that class being linked to the Ravens is edge rusher Gregory Rousseau of Miami. How does Rousseau evaluate now to what he was in 2019, when he had 15 ½ sacks for the Hurricanes? Did the yr off permit him to get more healthy and stronger? Or did the yr off soccer damage him throughout a vital stage of his improvement? Rousseau is only one instance of a boom-or-bust label amongst pundits due to these further questions.
“I feel we’re going to look again on this and see that it’s a reasonably unhealthy hit fee on this draft simply because the knowledge shouldn’t be there,” Jeremiah stated.
These are the type of questions the Ravens should consider concerning opt-outs, and DeCosta stated many elements should be thought of.
“I feel all people that evaluates gamers has a unique approach of trying on the opt-out gamers,” DeCosta stated. “There’s at all times slightly bit, with me, anxiousness, as a result of if a man didn’t play this yr, what’s he going to appear to be subsequent yr? There have been some gamers who haven’t performed a soccer recreation in 400 or 500 days in faculty, and that makes you nervous.
“Then again, we’ve seen many instances gamers in our program which may’ve gotten damage, missed nearly all of a season, got here again the subsequent yr and performed very effectively. So, it’s a nuance factor. I feel it will depend on the participant himself. It will depend on his persona. It will depend on what he’s been doing during the last yr. It will depend on perhaps this system he got here out of, the place he performed. I imply, there are such a lot of various factors.”
One change within the pre-draft course of which will have helped groups is the big quantity of Zoom conferences that had been held with gamers. There was not as a lot face-to-face time, however in some methods, an hour-long Zoom session gave scouts and coaches extra perception right into a prospect, in comparison with shorter interviews in earlier years on the Mix. Final yr, the league modified the Mix interview format from 60 15-minute interviews to 45 18-minute interviews. This yr, groups acquired far more entry.
Director of Participant Personnel Joe Hortiz stated the Ravens’ method to interviewing gamers through Zoom and seeing gamers in particular person gave them thorough evaluations, regardless of the challenges offered by the pandemic.
“Our guys did plenty of it by Zoom,” Hortiz stated. “In the course of the fall, we had been capable of exit to video games as soon as the league opened that up. We acquired an opportunity to them play video games stay. After which, clearly, it loosened up this spring. We had been capable of get to campuses and work guys out and put our arms on gamers, so to talk – to see them upfront and in-person stay.”
Nonetheless, as soon as presumptive No. 1 choose Trevor Lawrence is taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars, what occurs subsequent might in many alternative instructions. The Ravens really feel nice about their preparation. However because the 2021 draft takes form, their plans might change shortly as a consequence of some sudden turns.
“I feel you need to be ready in case you’re a staff, anyone might fall in your lap and you need to pounce on a kind of guys that you’ve highly-rated,” Brooks stated. “The draft order is at all times a little bit of a snowflake in each room. However this yr’s bananas. Once you discuss to folks, the variances that you just hear on prospects is larger than at another time that I can keep in mind.”
DeCosta referred to as the draft a luck-driven course of, including, “We’ve had some success; we’ve additionally had some huge misses.” This yr, there could possibly be much more misses throughout the league than standard, and the Ravens try to not fall into that class.
“I referred to as it in August probably the most mysterious draft ever – and I’ve been doing it for 43 years. It’s not an exaggeration,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. stated on “The Lounge” podcast. “Groups have much less info on gamers than they’ve ever had.”