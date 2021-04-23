Ravens are calling it the most mysterious draft in NFL history

“We’ve been fascinated about this, actually, since final Might – what would occur in a state of affairs like this with a pandemic,” DeCosta stated. “I’m happy with the truth that the scouts and coaches, we had been capable of provide you with a plan of taking a look at gamers, and evaluating gamers, and going to go to gamers, and all these various things and not using a Mix. Distinctive challenges for positive, however I feel we’ve had an excellent plan and I feel we’ll be prepared.”

Nonetheless, the distinctiveness of this yr’s draft might influence the Ravens’ decision-making. LSU huge receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has been the participant most-linked to Baltimore in mock drafts. However on a Wednesday convention name with nationwide media, NFL Community’s Daniel Jeremiah stated that some medical points “popped” for Marshall when about 150 prospects had been examined in particular person on the March 31 medical mix in Indianapolis.

Will the Ravens cross on Marshall if he’s obtainable at No. 27? That continues to be to be seen, however in a traditional yr when the Mix would have been held in February, docs would have examined Marshall a month sooner. This yr, groups are getting medical info later and on fewer prospects, and Jeremiah believes extra groups could cross on gamers who’ve regarding medical historical past. One participant who might fall into that class is Jaelan Phillips of Miami, an edge rusher who has been linked to the Ravens. Phillips has suffered from concussions that led him to medically retire for a yr in 2019.

“You’ve acquired incomplete medical info on these guys, and nothing scares a basic supervisor greater than not having the medical,” Jeremiah stated. “Individuals aren’t freaked out concerning the soccer aspect of the analysis. Persons are majorly freaked out concerning the medical stuff.”

The quantity of gamers who opted out of the 2020 season additionally provides a unique dynamic, forcing scouts to judge prospects who haven’t seen recreation motion since 2019. One participant in that class being linked to the Ravens is edge rusher Gregory Rousseau of Miami. How does Rousseau evaluate now to what he was in 2019, when he had 15 ½ sacks for the Hurricanes? Did the yr off permit him to get more healthy and stronger? Or did the yr off soccer damage him throughout a vital stage of his improvement? Rousseau is only one instance of a boom-or-bust label amongst pundits due to these further questions.