Ravens’ big trade with Chiefs changes dynamics of Draft

That will give the Ravens two first-round picks (No. 27 and 31) and 9 alternatives total in 2021.
Brown made his commerce request public in late January when he tweeted, “I’m a LEFT tackle.” Brown began at proper deal with for his first two seasons with the Ravens however crammed in at left deal with for Ronnie Stanley after the All-Professional suffered a season-ending ankle damage halfway by final season.
Brown did so nicely that he was voted to a second Professional Bowl. It additionally cemented his perception that he belonged at left deal with within the NFL. Brown’s father, Orlando “Zeus” Brown Sr., instilled that in him at a younger age and Orlando performed left deal with all through school at Oklahoma.
“He all the time informed me, ‘Don’t accept enjoying proper deal with,” Brown stated of his father. “Be sure that when it comes time and also you get to each stage, you’re enjoying left.’”
A mauler at 6-foot-8, 345 kilos, Brown thrived within the Ravens’ energy working scheme and was a robust blocker in cross safety as nicely. He and Stanley grew to become arguably the league’s finest deal with duo.
Nonetheless, when the Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year, reported $98.75 million contract extension final season, it grew to become clear that Brown must go elsewhere if he needed to be at left deal with.
A 2018 third-round decide who slid within the Draft after a tricky Mix displaying, Brown was thrilled to be drafted by Baltimore, the place his father grew to become a Ravens legend. Like his father, “Zeus Jr.” grew to become immensely well liked by his teammates, coaches, the entrance workplace and reporters.
The Chiefs, who misplaced final 12 months’s Tremendous Bowl after each beginning tackles have been injured and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was routinely pressured, have been in search of offensive deal with assist. Now Brown will likely be enjoying for a group that has been a thorn within the Ravens’ aspect the previous three years.
The Ravens, in the meantime, will likely be in search of a brand new beginning proper deal with. This week, the group reportedly labored out free-agent deal with Alejandro Villanueva, a two-time Professional Bowler who began each sport at left deal with the previous 5 seasons in Pittsburgh.
Baltimore might additionally use one in all its additional picks to draft Brown’s alternative. Offensive tackles have been a well-liked projection to the Ravens within the first spherical, together with Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins and Michigan’s Jaylen Mayfield. Different in-house replacements embrace Tyre Phillips, who helped step in final season as a rookie, making eight begins.
Right here’s the place the Ravens will decide (pending extra trades):
Spherical 3 — No. 94
Spherical 5 — No. 184
Spherical 6 — No. 210
This new draft order on account of the commerce with Kansas Metropolis additionally supplies a variety of packaging potential to maneuver across the first spherical of the draft if the Ravens are so inclined— and that impacts each different group’s trying to make a deal as nicely.