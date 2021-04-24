Ravens’ big trade with Chiefs changes dynamics of Draft

Nonetheless, when the Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year, reported $98.75 million contract extension final season, it grew to become clear that Brown must go elsewhere if he needed to be at left deal with.

A 2018 third-round decide who slid within the Draft after a tricky Mix displaying, Brown was thrilled to be drafted by Baltimore, the place his father grew to become a Ravens legend. Like his father, “Zeus Jr.” grew to become immensely well liked by his teammates, coaches, the entrance workplace and reporters.

The Chiefs, who misplaced final 12 months’s Tremendous Bowl after each beginning tackles have been injured and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was routinely pressured, have been in search of offensive deal with assist. Now Brown will likely be enjoying for a group that has been a thorn within the Ravens’ aspect the previous three years.

The Ravens, in the meantime, will likely be in search of a brand new beginning proper deal with. This week, the group reportedly labored out free-agent deal with Alejandro Villanueva, a two-time Professional Bowler who began each sport at left deal with the previous 5 seasons in Pittsburgh.

Baltimore might additionally use one in all its additional picks to draft Brown’s alternative. Offensive tackles have been a well-liked projection to the Ravens within the first spherical, together with Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins and Michigan’s Jaylen Mayfield. Different in-house replacements embrace Tyre Phillips, who helped step in final season as a rookie, making eight begins.

