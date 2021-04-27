Ravi Bishnoi caught Sunil Narine’s surprise catch by diving, Video – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Ravi Bishnoi caught Sunil Narine's surprise catch by diving

Sports activities desk. Mates inform you that within the match towards KKR, Ravi Bishnoi of Punjab Kings caught a shock catch of Sunil Narine. Ravi Bishnoi made headlines by taking a spectacular catch on the boundary. Whose movies have gotten very viral on social media

Mates, to your info, tell us that within the third over of KKR’s innings, Sunil Narine (0) tried to play a giant shot off Arshdeep Singh. Ravi Bishnoi from Deep Midwicket ran the primary 15-20 yards. After which he caught a spectacular catch by diving. After which you’ll see on this video. Sunil Naren couldn’t even open his account. This catch is being referred to as the perfect catch ever on this season of IPL. After the catch, they celebrated vigorously on the sector.

However mates, after this nice catch, two miss fields had been additionally seen from Bishnoi, resulting from which two fours got here out. Rahul Tripathi shot the final ball of the fifth over. Bishnoi ran to the ball, working from deep backward level to the left. However in excessive pleasure, the ball slipped out of his palms and went out of the Thirdman boundary. Mates, on the following ball, Bishnoi gave 4 runs to Eoin Morgan as a present. On Mohammed Shami’s ball, Morgan took a shot in direction of the duvet level, however Bishnoi let the ball go simply.

