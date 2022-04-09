Ravi Shastri on Yuzvendra Chahal’s scary anecdote from time with MI

After Yuzvendra Chahal opened up about a disturbing instance of physical harassment around the time he made his debut in the Indian Premier League, former India head coach and cricket commentator Ravi Shastri said such incidents are unacceptable.

In a recent video released by his current IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on social media, the ace leg-spinner disclosed the incident in 2013, during which he was playing for the Mumbai Indians and a player reportedly dangled him from a 15th-floor hotel balcony after “getting drunk.”

Chahal revealed in the video, “We had a match in Bengaluru and there was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk – I won’t take his name – he was very drunk, he called me aside, and took me outside and he hung me out…