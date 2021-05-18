Ravi Shastri pays tribute to former Indian all-rounder Jadeja, says friend lost

New Delhi: The current head coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri has paid tribute to former all-rounder Rajendra Singh Jadeja (Rajendra Singh Jadeja). Former Saurashtra cricketer and Board of Control for India (BCCI) referee Rajendra Singh Jadeja died last Sunday due to Corona virus. He was 66.

Jadeja was one of the most prolific swing bowling all-rounders in domestic cricket. Jadeja played professional cricket from 1974 to 1987 and made a mark with his performance on a 22-yard pitch. Ravi Shastri mourned Jadeja’s demise and said that he had lost his faith. Paying tribute to Rajendra Singh Jadeja on social media, the Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri wrote, “It is very sad to know about the departure of Nirulos Mumbai and West Zone teammate and friend Raju Jadeja, who have been friends for so many years . ”

It is truly sad to see Nirales losing Raju Jadeja, an associate of Mumbai and the West Zone and a friend for many years due to COVID complications. A gentleman to the core. May his soul rest in peace …… Peace ??????? pic.twitter.com/1HUUBpb3vP– Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) 16 May, 2021

Ravi Shastri wrote that he was a true gentleman. May his soul rest in peace. Jadeja led the South’s fast bowling attack for a decade. He also played corporate cricket for Bombay. He also got a chance to play for the Western Zone in the Duleep Trophy.