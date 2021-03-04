ENTERTAINMENT

Ravi Teja achieved beauty at the age of 19! – TheMiracleTech

Posted on
Loading...


Published by TheMiracleTechDesk04 March 2021

Loading...

It is already known that Ravi Teja has signed a new film with director Trinad Rao Nakkina. The makers played the female lead role of the film in Kannada beauty Shree Leela. Speaking in a recent interview, the 19-year-old beauty said that she is excited to work with Ravi.

Loading...

Mr. Leela said that he always enjoyed watching Ravi Teja’s films. Like most of his films, even this film will have a nice comic touch. Leela revealed that she is playing the role of a homely and sweet girl in this untitled project. She will appear on the set of this film this April.

Loading...

Leela Palli is making her Tollywood debut with the Sandadi sequel, starring Srikanth’s son Roshan in the lead role. She plans to make a grand entry into the Telugu film industry with these two films. Coming back to Ravi Teja’s film, the project is being jointly banked by Peepul Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts. Further updates about this film will be revealed soon.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
927
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
853
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
746
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
718
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
703
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
683
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });