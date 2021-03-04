Ravi Teja achieved beauty at the age of 19! – TheMiracleTech

It is already known that Ravi Teja has signed a new film with director Trinad Rao Nakkina. The makers played the female lead role of the film in Kannada beauty Shree Leela. Speaking in a recent interview, the 19-year-old beauty said that she is excited to work with Ravi.

Mr. Leela said that he always enjoyed watching Ravi Teja’s films. Like most of his films, even this film will have a nice comic touch. Leela revealed that she is playing the role of a homely and sweet girl in this untitled project. She will appear on the set of this film this April.

Leela Palli is making her Tollywood debut with the Sandadi sequel, starring Srikanth’s son Roshan in the lead role. She plans to make a grand entry into the Telugu film industry with these two films. Coming back to Ravi Teja’s film, the project is being jointly banked by Peepul Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts. Further updates about this film will be revealed soon.

