Ravi Teja and Trinadha Rao Nakshina in the film Ishwarya Menon and Srilela

It has been officially confirmed that Maas Maharaja Ravi Teja is going to work with Tridha Rao Nakshina for an upcoming film / RT68. The upcoming untitled film will be launched soon with a formal worship ceremony. Now according to the latest report, # RT68 will have two actresses – producers are tricking Malayalam actress Ishwarya Menon And Kannada beauty Srila is in the female role Ravi Teja And Tridha Rao Nakkina’s film.

Incidentally, this film by Maas Maharaja Ravi Teja will be the second Tollywood project for both Ishwarya Menon and Srilela after Love Failure and Pelli Sandad respectively. The upcoming film will be jointly banked by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Aggarwal under the banner of PG Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts banner. Prasanna Kumar Bezwada has introduced the story and screenplay for Ravi Teja’s 68th film, which will be screened by Maas Maharaja after his ongoing film Khiladi.

Currently the crack actor is working for the upcoming film Khiladi. Talking about his upcoming film Khiladi, fans will see Ravi Teja in a double role this time. Directed by Ramesh Verma, Devi Sri Prasad is on board to compose the music for this action drama.