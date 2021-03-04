ENTERTAINMENT

Ravi Teja Khiladi girl in Nani Hit 2


Ravi Teja Khiladi girl in Nani Hit 2

Bollywood star Meenakshi Chaudhary is making her Telugu film industry debut with Sushant starrer thriller drama Ikatha Wanamulu Neeluparadu. Even before her debut film hit screen, Meenakshi Chaudhary signed her next Telugu film Khiladi in which she is sharing screen space with Maas Maharaja Ravi Teja In the action drama player. Now according to the latest report, Meenakshi Chaudhary has been cast in Natural Star Nani’s production venture hit 2 in which she will romance with Adivasi Sheesh.

Sources close to the makers of Hit 2 confirmed that Meenakshi Chaudhary has been selected to play the female lead in the much-awaited sequel to the investigative thriller, Hit. The sequel was recently announced on the birthday of Natural Star Nani. The sequel will be directed by Salesh Kolanu, and directed by Nani.

During a recent media interaction, Meenakshi Chaudhary He added, “My role in the film Hit 2 is a completely new spin, very different from my earlier characters, and it made me enter the film. I have seen the hit and was in awe of the narrative. But I can tell you I tell you, the other one will be more entertaining and intense too. So double the enjoyment. “

Meenakshi Chaudhary concluded by saying that although the film Hit 2 is related to the first part, the script and the subject of the second will be completely separate and independent.

