Ravichandran Ashwin opens up on T20 WC selection

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on his 2021 T20 WC selection

The tournament marked Ashwin’s return to the Indian white-ball side after 4 years

Ashwin played three games in the tournament

The 2021 T20 World Cup was a forgettable experience for Team India as they failed to make it to the semi-final but it was still a tournament that recorded a special outing for veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin . After a four-year exile from India’s white-ball setup, Ashwin was recalled into the squad for the global tournament.

Before the tournament, Ashwin’s last T20I appearance came for India in July 2017 against West Indies. Following the tour to the Caribbean, Ashwin was left out of both India’s T20I and ODI…