Ravichandran Ashwin Says “Taking Break” From IPL 2021 Due To Family’s Fight With COVID-19 | Cricket News

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin mentioned that he’s “taking a break” from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after the crew’s Tremendous Over win towards SunRisers Hyderabad. Ashwin took to Twitter early on Monday to put in writing that his household and prolonged household are going through a combat towards COVID-19. “I might be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My household and prolonged household are placing up a combat towards #COVID19 and I need to help them throughout these powerful instances,” he wrote in his tweet. “I count on to return to play if issues go in the precise route,” he added, earlier than thanking the franchise.

“Extending our full help to you in these tough instances,” Delhi Capitals wrote in a reply to Ashwin’s tweet.

“Sending you and your loved ones all of the power and prayers from all of us at Delhi Capitals,” they added.

Ashwin performed DC’s match towards SRH on Sunday.

DC rode on a half-century by Prithvi Shaw and helpful knocks from Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith to put up a complete of 159/4.

Regardless of a great begin courtesy of Jonny Bairstow an a half-century from Kane Williamson, DC appeared to have sealed the win after Axar Patel struck twice in an over, with SRH needing 28 off the ultimate two overs. Nonetheless, debutant J Suchith — coming in at no.9 — hit two boundaries and a six as he and Williamson managed to tie the sport and take the match to a Tremendous Over.

Ashwin gave away 27 runs for no wickets in his 4 overs.

Within the Tremendous Over, bowled by Axar, Williamson and Warner managed to attain simply seven runs. They’d have had eight, however Warner was discovered to have run one quick.

With Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant despatched in to face Rashid Khan, the Capitals managed to tug off the chase off the ultimate supply to seal their fourth win of the season.