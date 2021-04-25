ENTERTAINMENT

Ravichandran Ashwin Says “Taking Break” From IPL 2021 Due To Family’s Fight With COVID-19 | Cricket News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Ravichandran Ashwin Says “Taking Break” From IPL 2021 Due To Family’s Fight With COVID-19 | Cricket News

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin mentioned that he’s “taking a break” from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after the crew’s Tremendous Over win towards SunRisers Hyderabad. Ashwin took to Twitter early on Monday to put in writing that his household and prolonged household are going through a combat towards COVID-19. “I might be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My household and prolonged household are placing up a combat towards #COVID19 and I need to help them throughout these powerful instances,” he wrote in his tweet. “I count on to return to play if issues go in the precise route,” he added, earlier than thanking the franchise.

“Extending our full help to you in these tough instances,” Delhi Capitals wrote in a reply to Ashwin’s tweet.

“Sending you and your loved ones all of the power and prayers from all of us at Delhi Capitals,” they added.

Ashwin performed DC’s match towards SRH on Sunday.

DC rode on a half-century by Prithvi Shaw and helpful knocks from Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith to put up a complete of 159/4.

Regardless of a great begin courtesy of Jonny Bairstow an a half-century from Kane Williamson, DC appeared to have sealed the win after Axar Patel struck twice in an over, with SRH needing 28 off the ultimate two overs. Nonetheless, debutant J Suchith — coming in at no.9 — hit two boundaries and a six as he and Williamson managed to tie the sport and take the match to a Tremendous Over.

Ashwin gave away 27 runs for no wickets in his 4 overs.

Promoted

Within the Tremendous Over, bowled by Axar, Williamson and Warner managed to attain simply seven runs. They’d have had eight, however Warner was discovered to have run one quick.

With Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant despatched in to face Rashid Khan, the Capitals managed to tug off the chase off the ultimate supply to seal their fourth win of the season.

Subjects talked about on this article

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
58
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
55
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
52
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
52
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
50
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top