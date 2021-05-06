ENTERTAINMENT

Ravindra Jadeja reaches safe house, shares photo with special ‘friends’ from farmhouse

Avatar

Sports desk. Friends, tell you that due to the constant corona in India, the condition is getting worse. Due to which the 14th season of IPL had to be postponed indefinitely, after which CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has reached his home safely. Jadeja reached home and gave this information to the fans by posting a photo on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday. Which you can see in this post.

As friends returned home, Jadeja reached his form house from where he shared a picture of several of his horses. Jadeja tweeted with the Farmhouse hashtag, ‘I am back to where I feel safe.’ This Indian sportsman is very fond of horses.

Friends, Jadeja keeps uploading photos of his horses on social media from time to time, which the fans are very appreciative of. Jadeja was part of the CSK team in IPL 2021. Jadeja rides horseback in his free time.

