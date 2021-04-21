LATEST

Ravindra Jadeja’s pain in 2019 World Cup

Crew India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has reacted to the defeat in opposition to New Zealand within the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. Jadeja mentioned that he would all the time remorse being out within the semi-finals and wished the Indian workforce to win the World Cup. Jadeja is presently a part of the Chennai Tremendous Kings workforce in IPL 2021 and is bracing himself for his glorious fielding.

Jadeja has revealed this within the coronary heart or thoughts of Dream 11’s program with Indian girls’s cricket workforce all-rounder Jemima Rodrigues. When Jadeja was requested if he had to return in historical past and select which one he want to win within the semi-finals of the 2016 or 2019 World Cup, Jadeja instantly selected the 2019s and mentioned, ‘I play nicely in that match Had been. We have been about to win that match however then I obtained out, I wished to win that match for my nation.

Jadeja recalled his first IPL win when he gained the IPL beneath the captaincy of Shane Warne, the present Chennai Tremendous Kings all-rounder mentioned, ‘I feel the primary win is all the time memorable as a result of my IPL journey began and I Was a part of that workforce. ‘ Jadeja, extra identified for his bowling expertise, admitted that he most popular batting greater than bowling. He mentioned, “I want to go extra with my batting as a result of India is a rustic filled with batsmen and the runs scored listed here are extra well-known as a result of the workforce is extra identified for his or her batting.”

