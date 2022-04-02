Ray Boom Boom Mancini McGuigan discusses fighters in gym trip as aura remains – Barry McGuigan

The boxing careers of Ray Boom Boom Mancini and Barry McGuigan came parallel to each other in the 1980s, and the pair reunited at McGuigan Gym this week to share some stories with the next generation of boxers.

It was a pleasure to have the great Ray Boom Boom Mancini in the gym this week. He would go on to make a personal appearance with Joe Calzaghe at Cannock.

Mancini was one of the most popular Italian American fighters of my generation. We were born only six days apart and our careers ran parallel. I first met him in 1983 at the press conference for Marvin Hagler and Roberto Duran at Madison Square Garden.

He was standing with Jake La Motta and…