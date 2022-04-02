Ray Boom Boom Mancini McGuigan discusses fighters in gym trip as aura remains – Barry McGuigan

It was a pleasure to have the great Ray Boom Boom Mancini in the gym this week. He would go on to make a personal appearance with Joe Calzaghe at Cannock.

Mancini was one of the most popular Italian American fighters of my generation. We were born only six days apart and our careers ran parallel. I first met him in 1983 at the press conference for Marvin Hagler and Roberto Duran at Madison Square Garden.

He stood beside Jake La Motta and his ex-wife, the very glamorous Vicky La Motta. I was playing at Gleason’s gym. I went straight to him and introduced myself. He already knew who I was. I was an Irishman, an Italian man at a time when identity and heritage had a huge resonance in the United States. We were fighting on terrestrial TV,…