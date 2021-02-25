Raya and the Last Dragon: Release Date, Voiceover Cast, Plot and Trailer

We got some of the most nostalgic animations from Disney Productions. Today I have another Disney film in front of me, I hope you all are excited like me too. The Walt Disney Studios motion picture comes with an action fantasy and computer animated adventure called Raya and the Last Dragon. The film was directed by Winnie the Pooh directors, Don Hall and Carlos L. Estrada has directed, and co-directed by John Ripa and Frozen, Paul Briggs. The story was written by Adele Lim and Qi Nguyen.

Release Date: Raya and the Last Dragon

The animated film will hit theaters in the United States on the fifth of next month, which is March 5, 2021. As a picture of Walt Disney Production, Raya and Last Dragon will air simultaneously on the hit streamer Disney Plus. Previously, the US release was scheduled for December 2020, but the epidemic did not make way for the premiere. Only people with a primary member account can watch the film on Disney Plus.

On Character and Voice: Raya and the Last Dragon

Via Over Cast and Raya and the last Dragon characters are:

Kelly Marie Tran Kumandra gives her voice to the princess of Raya’s heartland. He is used to train with hard work and courage as a warrior.

Alan Tudyk played Raya’s best friend, Tuk Tuk. It is a mixture of pilbug and armadillo.

Oquafina Gives only one vote of its kind, Sisu. He is a water dragon, he is very young and is gone.

Gema Chan depicts the naming of the princess and Raya, Namari, of Fung Land.

Daniel Day Kim voices the head of Heart Land and Raya’s father, Benja.

Sandra gives voice to Oh Nimari and Fang Land’s chieftains, Virana’s mother.

Benedict Wong plays a giant, Tong.

Izaac Wong plays a fairly young entrepreneur, Boun. He is a 10-year-old boy who owns a restaurant in Tell Land called Sriporium.

Thalia Tran voiced Little Coni, a con artist. (Don’t be surprised, but Noi is just a child.)

Lucille Song voiced the lead lady of Talon Land, Dang Hu.

Patti Harrison played the head of Tell Land.

Story: Raya and the Last Dragon

The plot takes place in the fictional state of Kumandara which is inspired by various Southeast Asian countries. The story tells a story about Raya and how she goes in search of the last dragon to save the kingdom of Kumandra. We also get a backstory. It is said that there was a time when humans lived harmoniously with dragons in Kumandra. The Harmons were interrupted by some demons called the Druans. To save the kingdom from destruction, the dragons decided to sacrifice themselves. This made Sisu the only living water dragon that could transform itself into a human. So when the threat from Darun re-eclipses Kumandra, Raya pays attention to it and learns that she needs more than the magic of the dragon.

Now while we have the premiere film on Disney Plus. Why don’t we know about the dreamer? I have an article about it Disney plus Here for you Keep reading and update yourself.