Rayados de Monterrey shirt, from Colombia and Sorin’s Lament

This Saturday the music world woke up to the sad news of the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. A few days ago he was playing at the Lollapalooza festival in Argentina and the pain of the band and its followers is immense. The artist who died at the age of 50 showed his love for football at different stages of his career and that is why this morning various sports personalities sent their condolences.

In November of last year, Dave Grohl’s band began touring Mexico and at the Tecate pal Norte festival, Hawkins was surprised by wearing a T-shirt Rayados de Monterrey dazzled thousands of fans with its rhythm and intensity. The people of Monterrey commended him for wearing a muscular shirt with a club shield and…