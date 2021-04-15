LATEST

Raymond Daniels discusses Peter Stanonik rematch at Bellator 257

Avatar
By
Posted on
Raymond Daniels discusses Peter Stanonik rematch at Bellator 257

Raymond Daniels vs Peter Stanonik goes down at Bellator 257 on Friday, April sixteenth. The 2 will throw down in a rematch set to broadcast on Showtime.

Excerpts from my current dialog with the kickboxing sensation could be discovered under as he seems to carve a deeper swath into the MMA scene.

Contents hide
1 Raymond Daniels
2 Bellator 257
3 Raymond Daniels vs Peter Stanonik II
4 Proceed Studying

Raymond Daniels

In search of closure within the rematch after the inauspicious end result within the first bout

“I really feel nice. I felt nice heading into the primary match. It’s unlucky it ended that approach…I feel I’ll be capable to go in, set up management and dominance.”

Classes realized from the primary battle that may be utilized to the rematch

“I feel the largest factor realized was what is anticipated in the course of the COVID quarantine of battle week…Simply popping out slightly extra relaxed. A bit of extra composed like I usually do.”

This camp, Daniels is sharpening his instruments at Group Alpha Male. But in addition working with guys like TJ Dillashaw, Juan Archuleta, and Lance Palmer. Coaching with Mark Munoz and in addition brother-in-law Sage in addition to Colbey Northcutt, his spouse.

Bellator 257

His aggressive historical past with MVP and a attainable MMA bout in opposition to Michael Venom Web page

“I’ve identified Mike (MVP) for numerous years.  So we’re buddies at first. However we’re each rivals. Mike and I’ve competed in opposition to one another numerous occasions. We perceive the variations of our friendship and our competitiveness…If it makes {dollars}, it is smart.”

Colbey Northcutt, Daniels’ spouse, has her personal battle arising later this month in the course of the ONE on TNT  collection.

Having the identical objectives, going via a camp collectively on the similar time, “somebody to undergo the hearth with him hand in hand”. These are all supremely vital aspects of the motivations main into these respective bouts.

Raymond Daniels vs Peter Stanonik II

His lone MMA loss coming in his debut with Strikeforce on Showtime and coming full circle right here

“For me, it places issues into perspective…What you perhaps didn’t perceive if you have been youthful…I wish to reintroduce myself to Showtime.”

Dylan Bowker

I’ve been enamored with fight sports activities for so long as I can keep in mind. I’ve hosted MMA discuss reveals Lights Out and Pure Combat Radio with featured friends like Jens Pulver, Roy Nelson, Miesha Tate, Mark Coleman, and extra. I’ve been an MMA broadcaster for XFFC in addition to BTC and have executed play by play commentary on stay pay per view on GFL in addition to FITE TV. I’ve supplied written, audio, and video content material overlaying among the largest MMA promotions like Rumble within the Cage, Unified MMA, and King of the Cage. I’ve labored as a sports activities leisure character for over 5 years and given play-by-play or featured promotions of KSW, ONE Championship, TKO, and Invicta FC. My work could be discovered within the USA In the present day Sports activities affiliate MMA Torch, Cageside Press, MMA Sucka, and Liberty Multimedia.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
16
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
12
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top