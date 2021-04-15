Raymond Daniels discusses Peter Stanonik rematch at Bellator 257

Raymond Daniels vs Peter Stanonik goes down at Bellator 257 on Friday, April sixteenth. The 2 will throw down in a rematch set to broadcast on Showtime.

Excerpts from my current dialog with the kickboxing sensation could be discovered under as he seems to carve a deeper swath into the MMA scene.

Raymond Daniels

In search of closure within the rematch after the inauspicious end result within the first bout

“I really feel nice. I felt nice heading into the primary match. It’s unlucky it ended that approach…I feel I’ll be capable to go in, set up management and dominance.”

Classes realized from the primary battle that may be utilized to the rematch

“I feel the largest factor realized was what is anticipated in the course of the COVID quarantine of battle week…Simply popping out slightly extra relaxed. A bit of extra composed like I usually do.”

This camp, Daniels is sharpening his instruments at Group Alpha Male. But in addition working with guys like TJ Dillashaw, Juan Archuleta, and Lance Palmer. Coaching with Mark Munoz and in addition brother-in-law Sage in addition to Colbey Northcutt, his spouse.

Bellator 257

His aggressive historical past with MVP and a attainable MMA bout in opposition to Michael Venom Web page

“I’ve identified Mike (MVP) for numerous years. So we’re buddies at first. However we’re each rivals. Mike and I’ve competed in opposition to one another numerous occasions. We perceive the variations of our friendship and our competitiveness…If it makes {dollars}, it is smart.”

Colbey Northcutt, Daniels’ spouse, has her personal battle arising later this month in the course of the ONE on TNT collection.

Having the identical objectives, going via a camp collectively on the similar time, “somebody to undergo the hearth with him hand in hand”. These are all supremely vital aspects of the motivations main into these respective bouts.

Raymond Daniels vs Peter Stanonik II

His lone MMA loss coming in his debut with Strikeforce on Showtime and coming full circle right here

“For me, it places issues into perspective…What you perhaps didn’t perceive if you have been youthful…I wish to reintroduce myself to Showtime.”

Dylan Bowker

I’ve been enamored with fight sports activities for so long as I can keep in mind. I’ve hosted MMA discuss reveals Lights Out and Pure Combat Radio with featured friends like Jens Pulver, Roy Nelson, Miesha Tate, Mark Coleman, and extra. I’ve been an MMA broadcaster for XFFC in addition to BTC and have executed play by play commentary on stay pay per view on GFL in addition to FITE TV. I’ve supplied written, audio, and video content material overlaying among the largest MMA promotions like Rumble within the Cage, Unified MMA, and King of the Cage. I’ve labored as a sports activities leisure character for over 5 years and given play-by-play or featured promotions of KSW, ONE Championship, TKO, and Invicta FC. My work could be discovered within the USA In the present day Sports activities affiliate MMA Torch, Cageside Press, MMA Sucka, and Liberty Multimedia.