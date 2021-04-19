LATEST

Raymond Daniels hoping to re-sign with Bellator following win at Bellator 257

Raymond Daniels hoping to re-sign with Bellator following win at Bellator 257

Raymond Daniels is coming off of a Unanimous Determination win over Peter Stanonik at Bellator 257. The kickboxer turned MMA fighter closed off the rivalry with Stanonik in dominant trend.

The struggle marks his third with Bellator since debuting in Could 2019 and successful with a spotlight reel spinning punch. The victory brings him to 3-0-1(NC) with the California promotion.

His struggle in opposition to Stanonik on Friday was the final struggle on his present Bellator deal. The veteran kickboxer is now and not using a contract and trying to safe his subsequent deal, ideally with Bellator.

“This was truly my final contracted struggle with Bellator,” Daniels informed MyMMANews. “That being stated I went into my final struggle and [now] I don’t have any extra fights with them. I hope that Bellator and Showtime sees my worth and want to maintain me round. It will likely be fascinating to see what occurs or what they arrive again at me with so far as my new contract. My aim is to climb that checklist. I’m very pleased at Bellator. I think about it my residence. Scott Coker does an incredible job. I actually just like the workers and everyone there. I would like to remain there, that’s [what] I’m comfy with. If that doesn’t work out then that’s unlucky and I’ve to proceed to take my abilities the place they’re valued or needed.”

Daniels notes it was vital to let or not it’s recognized that his contract is up. Now individuals will likely be following alongside to see what occurs.

“I’ve to let the world know on the similar time,” Daniels stated. “I’ve to let individuals know like ‘uh-oh, okay, what are they going to do?’”

Lots of occasions fighters are likely to let it go unknown and do issues out of the general public eye. For Daniels, it’s vital for individuals to know his state of affairs so he can put himself in the very best place attainable career-wise.

“I believe it’s crucial,” Daniels stated of asserting he’s a free agent. “Generally it goes unstated and also you’re like ‘oh! This particular person’s a free agent and I by no means heard about it’ as a result of these had been issues that occurred behind the scenes and stuff like that when there have been possibly individuals that will have reached out to them if they’d stated one thing.”

Following the interview, Daniels administration stated: “Bellator has an unique negotiation interval and if a deal isn’t reached in that timeframe, he’ll be capable to discover however Bellator could have a proper to match.”

