Raymond Daniels says he’s a “free agent” following victory at Bellator 257

Raymond Daniels is coming off of a Unanimous Determination win over Peter Stanonik at Bellator 257. The kickboxer turned MMA fighter closed off the rivalry with Stanonik in dominant style.

The struggle marks his third with Bellator since debuting in Might 2019 and profitable with a spotlight reel spinning punch. The victory brings him to 3-0-1(NC) with the California promotion.

His struggle in opposition to Stanonik on Friday was the final struggle on his present Bellator deal. The veteran kickboxer is now with out a contract and trying to safe his subsequent deal, ideally with Bellator.

“This was truly my final contracted struggle with Bellator,” Daniels advised MyMMANews. “That being stated I went into my final struggle and [now] I don’t have any extra fights with them. I hope that Bellator and Showtime sees my worth and wish to hold me round. Will probably be fascinating to see what occurs or what they arrive again at me with so far as my new contract. My purpose is to climb that listing. I’m very pleased at Bellator. I contemplate it my residence. Scott Coker does a tremendous job. I actually just like the employees and everyone there. I would love to remain there, that’s [what] I’m snug with. If that doesn’t work out then that’s unlucky and I’ve to proceed to take my abilities the place they’re valued or needed.”

Daniels notes it was vital to let or not it’s recognized that his contract is up. Now folks shall be following alongside to see what occurs. “I’ve to let the world know on the identical time,” Daniels stated. “I’ve to let folks know like ‘uh-oh, okay, what are they going to do?’” Plenty of occasions fighters are inclined to let it go unknown and do issues out of the general public eye. For Daniels, it’s vital for folks to know his state of affairs so he can put himself in one of the best place attainable career-wise. “I believe it’s essential,” Daniels stated of saying he’s a free agent. “Typically it goes unstated and also you’re like ‘oh! This individual’s a free agent and I by no means heard about it’ as a result of these have been issues that occurred behind the scenes and stuff like that when there have been possibly folks that might have reached out to them if they’d stated one thing.”