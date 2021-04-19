Raymond Johnson III, EDGE, Georgia Southern – NFL Draft Player Profile

The Georgia Southern Eagles have solely ever had one defensive finish drafted to the NFL. Can Raymond Johnson III be the primary Georgia Southern edge rusher chosen within the NFL Draft since Fred Stokes was a twelfth spherical choose of the Los Angeles Rams in 1987?

Raymond Johnson III NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: EDGE

College: Georgia Southern

Present 12 months: Senior

Top: 6’3″

Weight: 270 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Raymond Johnson III Scouting Report

Positives: 4-year starter who additionally performed extensively on particular groups. Breaks down effectively and bends his knees. Hardly ever off his ft. Simply adjustments course and will get out into house to pursue the ball handler.

Attracts double-team blocks, will get leverage on opponents, and bends off the sting. Will get quite a lot of momentum and power going up the sector. Shows excellent hand approach to guard himself or get off blocks. Powerful but in addition instinctive and rapidly locates the ball.

Negatives: Lacks nice edge pace and a closing burst. Possesses common bulk and is well out-positioned by a single blocker. Shows a median go off the snap.

Evaluation: Johnson was a terrific defensive finish for Georgia Southern and was continually across the motion making optimistic performs. He comes with marginal dimension and athleticism however may make a roster as an eighth defensive lineman in a four-man entrance.

Raymond Johnson III Participant Profile

Johnson heads to the 2021 NFL Draft following a constant profession as a four-year starter off the sting for Georgia Southern. His soccer journey began with related consistency at Sumter Excessive College. Whereas some highschool gamers blossom of their junior or senior seasons, Johnson was already a Defensive Lineman of the 12 months as a sophomore in 2014.

It was the primary of three that Raymond would safe in as many seasons, culminating in All-State honors as a senior. His performances earned him an invitation to the North-South All-Star Sport. Regardless of all of the success at Sumter, Johnson flew below the radar within the recruiting course of.

Despite the fact that ranked because the twenty sixth finest participant in South Carolina, the three-star recruit solely obtained curiosity from 4 groups. Wake Forest, for example, confirmed curiosity in bringing him to the Energy 5 degree, however they by no means prolonged a proposal. In reality, solely half of these groups made a proposal. In the end, he selected Georgia Southern over Georgia State, heading to Statesboro for the 2017 season.

Raymond Johnson III’s school soccer profession at Georgia Southern

After enjoying early, Johnson earned a beginning position in 9 video games as a real freshman. Along with the same old particular groups’ contributions that you just’d count on from a freshman, the Georgia Southern defensive finish was impactful as an edge rusher. He amassed 36 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and seven quarterback pressures, incomes an honorable point out for the All-Solar Belt workforce.

In terms of draft analysis, the one criticism leveled at productive “Group of 5” gamers is their degree of competitors. Nicely, that isn’t one thing that may be geared toward Johnson III. As a freshman, he had 3 tackles towards Auburn. Throughout his sophomore season in 2018, he logged 4 tackles towards Clemson. Moreover, in his junior season, he racked up 5 tackles towards Louisiana State.

Furthermore, Clemson and LSU would win the nationwide championship within the years that the Georgia Southern edge rusher confronted them.

He would make 25 begins over these two seasons whereas incomes second-team All-Solar Belt honors in 2018 and upgrading to first-team recognition in 2019. With 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and 76 complete tackles in two seasons, expectations have been excessive for the Georgia Southern edge rusher heading into his senior season.

Johnson didn’t disappoint. In reality, he excelled. He very almost outstripped his deal with for loss manufacturing from his earlier two seasons mixed. He recorded a career-high 5 sacks, and his 15 quarterback hurries broke the varsity file. As soon as once more, he secured first-team All-Solar Belt honors whereas including second-team All-American honors at defensive finish.

Together with his school soccer aspirations completed, he opted to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft following the season’s conclusion.

Raymond Johnson III’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Johnson III’s finest match within the 2021 NFL Draft can be as a standard defensive finish in a 4-3 system. His expertise on particular groups may assist him carve out a job for a workforce whereas serving as a backup edge rusher. Though there are issues about his pace off the sting, Johnson was glad together with his 40-yard sprint on the latest Georgia Southern Professional Day.

Some groups that present a scheme and want match for the Georgia Southern edge rusher embody the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Payments.

