R&B singer Keith Martin is found dead in his apartment at 57

American singer Keith Martin has been found dead in his home, police have confirmed.

The 57-year-old “Because of You” singer was discovered by residents inside a building complex in Quezon City, Philippines.

2 Singer Keith Martin died at the age of 57 credit: Instagram

2 The artist was reportedly found dead at his home in the Philippines credit: Instagram

According to local police, neighbors reported a pungent smell coming from a unit on the sixth floor at 7:15 am on Friday.

Eyewitnesses say that the body has been formally identified and it was found lying on the bed.

As of now, the cause of death is not yet known.

Keith Martin was a popular American singer-songwriter and record producer.

He was best known for writing and singing the romantic love song, Producing …