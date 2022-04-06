RBA has lost a bit of patience on rates, but it is in no rush to give them a go: Here’s why

It’s coming 18 months Since the Reserve Bank of Australia last cut its cash rate.

And what he did after that was just one more cut, from an unprecedented low of 0.25% to a new unprecedented low of 0.10%.

Since it changed the direction of rates last time (started cutting hikes instead) this has been 10 years and five months,

That’s why it’s telling anyone asking (and repeatedly using the phrase in their official communications) that it is “ready to be patient“Before changing again. It wants to make sure that the circumstances require such a move.

The words “ready to be patient” in a statement released after the board’s April meeting on Tuesday…