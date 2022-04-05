RBA inflation target faces Labor review, says Jim Chalmers during Press Club address

“Obviously important, for the Reserve Bank’s job is to have a central inflation target.”

Dr Lowe had earlier rejected suggestions to lower the inflation target to 2-3 per cent, after lowering it six years before the recent spike in inflation due to high petrol prices and supply chain disruptions.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans, who attended the Canberra speech, said the review was instigated after the bank lowered its inflation target, but “clearly the world has stood a significant chance”.

“Before we looked at this inflation shock, my view was that the inflation target was too high, but clearly the risk now is a longer period of high inflation,” said Mr. Evans.

“The real issue for central banks globally is what are the implications of the massive expansion of their balances…