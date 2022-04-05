RBA keeps interest rates as parties gear up for 2022 elections

Dr Lowe said that although inflation has increased, and is likely to be higher in the coming months, it is still lower than in many other countries.

“Inflation will increase further in the coming quarters as a result of higher prices of petrol and other commodities, with an updated set of forecasts to be published in May,” he said. “The main sources of uncertainty relate to the pace of resolution of various supply-side issues, developments in global energy markets, and overall labor costs.”

Separate data released on Tuesday showed consumer confidence has improved after petrol prices fell below $2 a liter in most capital cities. Inflation expectations have also been restrained, according to the latest ANZ Roy Morgan consumer confidence survey, but Australians still…