RBA reveals post-Budget cash rate decision

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has decided to keep the liquidity rate at its current record low of 0.1 per cent in line with market expectations.

In his statement on monetary policy decisions, RBA Governor Philip Lowe remarked that the board continued to see a sharp rise in inflation.

“Supply-side problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and strong demand as economies recover from the pandemic are contributing to the upward pressure on prices,” said Dr. Lowe.

The Australian economy remained resilient, with spending rising after the Omicron explosion. But Dr Lowe said rising prices have put pressure on the household budget, while recent floods have caused hardship for many communities.

