RBI allows restructuring individuals and MSMEs to reopen by 30 September

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given more time to some individual and small borrowers to repay debt and has allowed banks to prioritize vaccine makers, hospitals and health structures related to COVIDs as it has caused epidemic outbreaks in the economy. Support measures were announced to reduce this. .

MSMES (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), which has been hit hard by the second wave of Kovid, has said that RBI’s steps to ensure liquidity and provide assistance are not enough. According to him, measures such as re-classification of bad loans and clearing pending arrears from government agencies are also needed.

The RBI allowed the reopening of the one-time restructuring for individuals and MSMEs by 30 September. In cases where individual borrowers and MSMEs have taken advantage of the restructuring of loans, which provide deferment of less than two years, banks are being allowed to modify the moratorium period. for two years.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that loans up to two years would be available to individuals and small and medium enterprises that did not restructure their loans in 2020 and by March 2021 they were classified as standard accounts.

The facility will be available to borrowers with a total risk of Rs 25 crore. He also announced a calendar to buy bonds. As the economy returned to normalcy, India was hit by a second wave of transition in early April, prompting states and cities to restrict public movements and enforce lockdowns, which hit some businesses hard. .