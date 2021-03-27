RBI Assistant 2019 Exam Result Declared, Here is the Direct Link- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

RBI Assistant 2019 Outcome

– PC : My Outcome Plus

The results of the RBI Assistant 2019 examination has been declared by the Reserve Financial institution of India (RBI) on March 26, 2021. The result’s out there on the official web site at rbi.org.in.

The examination of RBI Assistant 2019 prelims to be held on February 14 and 15, 2020, and the mains have been held on November 22, 2020.

On the idea of efficiency of the candidates within the On-line Take a look at, Language Proficiency Take a look at (LPT), and Doc Verification, the record of lastly chosen candidates for the above publish is given within the hyperlink supplied beneath:

“Roll Numbers of Lastly Chosen Candidates”

Provide of Appointment to the lastly chosen candidates shall be despatched by Chandigarh Workplace to their postal addresses out there with us. The choice of the Financial institution in all issues pertaining to the choice course of shall be last and binding on the candidates.

Pay Scale:

Assistants will draw a beginning fundamental pay of ₹ 14,650/- per 30 days (i.e. ₹ 13,150/- plus two advance increments admissible to Graduates) within the scale of ₹ 13150 – 750(3) – 15400 – 900(4) – 19000 – 1200(6) – 26200 – 1300(2) – 28800 –1480(3) – 33240 – 1750(1) – 34990 (20 years) and different allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, Home Hire Allowance, Metropolis Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance, and so forth., as admissible every now and then. At current, preliminary month-to-month Gross emoluments for Assistants roughly ₹ 36091/-.

* Home Hire Allowance is not going to be paid to the worker if Financial institution’s lodging is supplied and license payment shall be recovered from her/him @ 0.3% of pay on the beginning stage of the pay scale of Class III.