LATEST

RBI Assistant 2019 Exam Result Declared, Here is the Direct Link- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
RBI Assistant 2019 Exam Result Declared, Here is the Direct Link
RBI Assistant 2019 Exam Result Declared, Here is the Direct Link

RBI Assistant 2019 Outcome
– PC : My Outcome Plus

The results of the RBI Assistant 2019 examination has been declared by the Reserve Financial institution of India (RBI) on March 26, 2021. The result’s out there on the official web site at rbi.org.in.

The examination of RBI Assistant 2019 prelims to be held on February 14 and 15, 2020, and the mains have been held on November 22, 2020.
On the idea of efficiency of the candidates within the On-line Take a look at, Language Proficiency Take a look at (LPT), and Doc Verification, the record of lastly chosen candidates for the above publish is given within the hyperlink supplied beneath:
“Roll Numbers of Lastly Chosen Candidates”

Provide of Appointment to the lastly chosen candidates shall be despatched by Chandigarh Workplace to their postal addresses out there with us. The choice of the Financial institution in all issues pertaining to the choice course of shall be last and binding on the candidates.

Pay Scale:
Assistants will draw a beginning fundamental pay of ₹ 14,650/- per 30 days (i.e. ₹ 13,150/- plus two advance increments admissible to Graduates) within the scale of ₹ 13150 – 750(3) – 15400 – 900(4) – 19000 – 1200(6) – 26200 – 1300(2) – 28800 –1480(3) – 33240 – 1750(1) – 34990 (20 years) and different allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, Home Hire Allowance, Metropolis Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance, and so forth., as admissible every now and then. At current, preliminary month-to-month Gross emoluments for Assistants roughly ₹ 36091/-.
* Home Hire Allowance is not going to be paid to the worker if Financial institution’s lodging is supplied and license payment shall be recovered from her/him @ 0.3% of pay on the beginning stage of the pay scale of Class III.

Associated Articles on Outcomes

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
294
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x