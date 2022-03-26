RBI Assistant Prelims exam analysis 2022

new Delhi: reserve Bank of India driven RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Shift 1 Exam today, March 26, 2022. A total of 960 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. Candidates can download RBI Assistant Admit Card 2022 for Preliminary Exam till March 27, 2022. Candidates shortlisted in RBI Assistant 2022 Preliminary Exam will be called for RBI Assistant Mains 2022 and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Candidates applying for RBI Assistant post in Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will have to appear for three stages: Preliminary exam, Main exam, and…