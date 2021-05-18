ENTERTAINMENT

RBI gave information on NEFT facility to be closed for 14 hours on May 23, know why

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday that the National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) service will not be available for 14 hours on May 23 due to a “technical upgrade”. According to this information of RBI, the service of NEFT will be closed on May 23, 2021 from 12 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

However, the RTGS (real-time gross settlement) system will continue to operate as usual during the above period, as noted by the central bank.

Member banks may inform their customers to plan their payment operations accordingly. A similar technical subgradation for RTGS was completed on 18 April 2021.

NEFT 24X7 is available. However, in the case of NEFT, transfer takes place in half-hour batches. There is no maximum limit on the amount that can be transferred through NEFT, but different banks have different limits of the amount that can be transferred.

To transfer money through NEFT, a person has to mention the IFSC code, beneficiary name, name of the person and bank account number that needs to be transferred.

Last month, the central bank proposed to extend RTGS and NEFT facilities to non-bank payment system firms in a phased manner. The move aims to encourage non-banks’ participation in payment systems.

Related Items:

Most Popular

102
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
98
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
72
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
43
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top