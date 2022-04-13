RBI increased OCR to 1.5 percent

The Reserve Bank of India (RBNZ) has stepped up the fight against inflation by raising the official cash rate (OCR) by half a percentage point to 1.5 per cent, with a warning that more hikes are on the way.

visual: RNZ / Dom Thomas

The increase was expected and this is the first time since the early 2000s that the central bank has raised such an amount.

The Monetary Policy Committee said the RBNZ needed to move more quickly to get inflation – which is at a 30-year high – back to its 2 percent target.

“Moving the OCR to a more neutral stance will reduce the risks of rising inflation expectations. A major move now provides further policy flexibility in light of the highly uncertain global economic …