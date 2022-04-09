RBI monetary policy review: FY23 inflation projections raised to 5.7%

Amid changed geo-political developments since its previous policy, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank on Friday raised its projections for the retail price inflation rate to 5.7 per cent, which is close to 6 per cent, the upper limit of its tolerance level, for 2022-23 against 4.5 per cent estimated in the previous policy review.

The projection on inflation is based on the assumption of international crude oil prices of the Indian basket remaining at $100 billion a barrel. Any upward pressure on it would hike the inflation rate…