RBI monetary policy signals change in stance for June 2022

The first monetary policy review meeting for FY2023 was rather eventful, coming in the backdrop of an easing of the pandemic and a flaring up of geopolitical tensions. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained status quo on the repo rate and kept the stance accommodative, in line with our expectations. However, it normalised the width of the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) corridor to pre-pandemic levels by introducing the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) at 3.75% as the floor rate, in place of the fixed rate reverse repo (FRRR), which was kept…