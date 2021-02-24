LATEST

RBI Office Attendant 2021 Apply Online for 841 Posts

Post Name: Fitter: Vacancy of Office Attendant at 841 posts.
brief information: reserve Bank of India Has issued Latest notification For RBI Attendant Recruitment 2021 Office attendant Vacancy On 841 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website rbi.org.in Recruitment 2021 RBI Office Attendant Jobs Vacancy can be applied for 841 posts of Office Attendant Post 15 March 2021.

Reserve Bank of India Jobs 2021 – Apply online for 841 office attendant posts

Those candidates are interested in following the Reserve Bank of India vacancy 2021 and can fulfill all the eligibility criteria RBI Office Attendant Vacancy 2021 Prior notification RBI Office Attendant Apply Online 2021. Below is a brief description of the official RBI notification. RBI Office Attendant Jobs 2021 age limit, educational qualification, RBI Office Attendant Notification 2021 selection process, application fee, and other details of how to apply are given below.

Reserve Bank of India Recruitment 2021
RBI Office Attendant Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have Passed 10th class or equivalent from a recognized board / university / institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 24 February 2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 15 March 2021.
  • Exam Date: 9 April and 10 April 2021.
Application fee

  • OBC / EWS / General candidates (Examination fee + Information fee) Rupee. 450 / – Rs.
  • For SC / ST / PWBD / EXS. (Information fee) Rupee. 50 / –.
Salary details

  • Selected candidates will draw a basic salary of ₹ 10,940 / – per month on a scale of 10940 – 380 (4) – 12460 – 440 (3) – 13780 – 520 (3) – 15340 – 690 (2) – 16720 – 860. (6) – 2014 – 11 (0 (1) – 23 other00 and other allowances, ie. Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Allowance Allowance, Grade Allowance, etc. are accepted from time to time. Currently, The initial monthly gross salary for the office attendant is around Rs.50 26,508 / -. The office attendants who will not reside in the accommodation provided by the bank will be eligible for house rent allowance @ 15% salary.
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 25 years.
Selection Process

  • Online test.
  • Language Proficiency Test (LPT)
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: All-India.
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 841 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
