RBI Office Attendant Admit Card 2021 Exam Date | Call Letter – Tech Kashif

RBI Office Attendant Exam Will Be Conducted On 09 & 10 April 2021….The Admit Card IS Released Now…
Information Handout: English Hindi
About RBI Office Attendant Recruitment :
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has Recently Announced and Invited the Online Applications from the Eligible Candidates for the Posts of Office Attendant. The total number of Vacancies for these Posts were 841 Posts. Many Interested and Eligible Candidates applied for these Posts online. The Process of Submission of Online Applications for these Posts was commenced from 24.02.2021 and Last Date to Apply for these Posts was 15.03.2021. Check the other details from below.
Selection Process :-
- Online Objective Test
- Language Proficiency Test (LPT)
About Exam :–
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon conduct the Written Exam for the Posts of Office Attendant on April 09 & 10, 2021.
About Admit Card :-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to conduct Online Test for Office Attendant. Candidate are waiting for the exam Admit Cards. Admit Card is very important for all candidates. The admit Card Will be Available Soon to Download on the official website of RBI. So we advise You to visit the website regularly. Here we are also sharing the Direct Link to Download the RBI Office Attendant Admit Card. Candidates can Download them without visiting to any other website.
How To Download RBI Office Attendant Admit Card :
- Candidates visit the official website of RBI.
- Open the Notification for related post displayed on screen.
- Now Find the “Download Admit Card” Option.
- Now Here You Will Get the Download Admit Card Option.
- Login with provisional id & password.
- Click on download admit card option submit.
- Download and Print the admit card for future references.
Exam Pattern :
The Exam Pattern will be as follows:
- Exam will be of Objective Type.
- Questions will be in the form of Multiple Type Choice Questions.
- Total Number of Questions in this Exam will be 120.
- Maximum Marks in this Exam will be 120 Marks.
- Each Question will be of 1 Mark.
- Time allocated for this Exam will be of 2 hours.
- There will be a Negative Marking of 0.25 Marks for attempting the wrong answers.
- The Exam will be Bilingual i.e. English and Hindi.
All the Candidates are advised to be in touch with the official website of RBI
FAQ (Frequently Asked Question)
Where I Will get the RBI Office Attendant Admit Card?
Admit Card Will be Available online on the Official Website of RBI.
What is the Exam Date of RBI Office Attendant Exam?
April 09 & 10, 2021.
When RBI Office Attendant Admit Card Will be Release?
Admit Card Is Available NOW.
Where will be the Exam Center in RBI Office Attendant Exam?
Exam Center will be mention in your Admit Card.
Can I Request for change in Centre/Venue / Date /Time?
No, The allotted date, time and venue for the exam cannot be changed as per the terms and conditions of the advertisement.
What Should I Do If I am Unable to find exact location of exam centre?
The candidates are advised well in advance about the venue of the online examination. There is sufficient time available for the candidate to locate the venue of examination.
Can We Carry a Xerox of RBI Office Attendant Admit Card?
It Always asked to Carry the Original Copy of Your Admit Card on the Day of The Examination. But It is Advised to Keep Two or Three Xerox Copies with Yourself in Case You Lost or Misplaced the Original One for Your Safety.
Is there any requirement of the RBI Office Attendant Hall Ticket after the Exams?
Yes, Admit Card is Important to Carry till the Joining. Because Admit Card Carry Various Details which can be asked at the Time of Result and Other Process.
What I will do if I lost my RBI Office Attendant Hall Ticket?
In this case, you need to Contact the Concerns Authority.
What If I reached late at my examination centre?
There is no Option if you are not able to attend Interview at the time, You will be Disqualify or Decision in Hands of Authority.
What to do If there is any misprint on the RBI Office Attendant Hall Ticket?
In Case of Any Discrepancy on Your Admit Card, You Need to Contact the Concerned Person Immediately.