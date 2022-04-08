RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Monetary policy LIVE: The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. MPC committee keeps reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.35 per cent as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to a rise in inflation.
The repo rate or the short-term lending rate was last cut on May 22, 2020. Since then, the rate remains at a historic low of 4 per cent.
Key highlights
Repo rate held at 4%
Standing deposit facility activated; rate at 25 basis points below repo rate.
Marginal standing facility rate at 25 basis points above repo rate.
Here are highlights from RBI Monetary policy announcement
