RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

: The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. MPC committee keeps reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.35 per cent as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to a rise in inflation.



The repo rate or the short-term lending rate was last cut on May 22, 2020. Since then, the rate remains at a historic low of 4 per cent.

Key highlights Repo rate held at 4% Standing deposit facility activated; rate at 25 basis points below repo rate. Marginal standing facility rate at 25 basis points above repo rate.

