RBI rationalizes compliance cases to provide ease of doing business for consumers

The Reserve Bank of India continued measures to increase liquidity to deal with the current economic tensions by the resurgence of the Kovid-19 wave. The Central Bank also rationalized some compliance matters to provide ease of doing business for consumers.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in his virtual address on Wednesday also announced rationalization of compliance with KYC requirements.

The easing of compliance measures also involves conversion of limited KYC accounts opened on the basis of Aadhaar e-KYC authentication in a non-face-to-face mode for fully KYC-compliant accounts. In addition, RBI has allowed the use of the KYC identifier of the Centralized KYC Registry (KKYCR) for V-CIP and has submitted electronic documents (including identity cards issued through DigiLocker) as proof of identity.

Banks have been asked to offer more customer-friendly options including the use of digital channels for the purpose of periodic updating of KYC details of customers.

Further, in view of the restrictions related to COVID in different parts of the country, regulated entities have been advised that no punitive restrictions will be imposed on the operation of the customer account for customer accounts where periodic KYC updates are due / pending. . As of December 31, 2021, unless there is a warrant for any other reason or under instructions from a regulatory / enforcement agency / court of law, etc., the account holders are requested to update their KYC during this period.

