RBI shift on monetary policy

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) gave a surprise, with a formal start to policy normalisation. This was contrary to the predominant market expectations of a hold. The RBI reinforced the de facto normalisation, which had already started in November 2021. The Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) corridor was narrowed back to the conventional 0.25 percentage points from the earlier extraordinary pandemic widening in late March 2020. But with a twist. The cap of the erstwhile corridor was the repo rate and the floor was the reverse repo. Now, while the repo rate was held at 4.0 per cent and the latter at 3.35 per cent, the floor of the corridor was increased by 0.4 percentage points from 3.35 per cent. The de facto operative floor is now the rate of the new Standing Deposit Facility…