[RBSK] National Child Health Program 2021: Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, Registration Process | ReaderMaster

Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram 2021 | National School Health Program | RBSK Guidelines | National Child Health Program Guidelines

Dear friends, today you are in our article “National Child Health Program” You will get all the information related to The Government of India has run the RBSK Program under the National Health Program. Under this, if there is any type of disease in children from birth to 18 years, then the government will provide full treatment for it. This scheme is specially designed for children below 18 years of age. In which mainly the birth-born children have to be diagnosed and treated at the time of birth. Out of 100 children born in the country, 6-7 are children with birth disorders. The estimated number of children with birth disorders in India will be 1.7 million / yearly. It accounts for 9.6% of all newborn deaths in India.

Due to various nutritional deficiencies in our country, 4 to 70% of children before going to school suffer from various types of disorders. Disease of developmental blockage is also found in children, if they are not controlled in time, it can become a form of permanent disability. Some diseases are very common in children, such as tooth, heart and respiratory diseases. If these diseases are identified at the beginning, then their treatment is possible. Initiated by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare National Child Health Program (RBSK) Under the scheme, the objective of this scheme is to fight against such diseases with child health screening and early treatment services. Please read our article carefully for other information.

National Child Health Program 2021 RBSK Yojana

National Child Health Welfare Details – The scheme was launched in February 2013, under the Ministry of Health of India. The purpose of which is to control the health issues of children and to detect and treat diseases. The main objective of implementing the National Child Health Program (RBSK) scheme is to control the high mortality rate of children, especially newborns in the country. Under the scheme, all children from the newborn to 18 years of the country have to find and treat the defects of 4D inside them. This plan aims to improve the future of the children of the country by eliminating such diseases at an early stage.

National Health Mission (NHM)

Four DS of NHM National Child Health Program Workbench

Four DSs of National Child Health Workspace – The National Child Health Program works on four DS of mission implementations.

1 DS for defects during childbirth => At birth, many medical complications are involved for the baby. These medical complications may be the result of genetic disorders or other causes.

For deficiencies in 2ds children => A large proportion of children face the problem of nutritional deficiency right from their birth. They cause many diseases in children.

For common diseases occurring in 3DS children => Some of these diseases are common but some are very dangerous and pose a threat to the life of infants.

Some of these diseases are common but some are very dangerous and pose a threat to the life of infants. For 4ds development delay => Including disabilities in later stages of life.

National Child Health Welfare Rule: Click here

Zero Cost Treatment and Medical Facilities at RBSK

Zero cost treatment and medical facilities in the National Child Health Zone – The government has decided to reduce the number of infants who die each year due to health issues. Some issues are permanent, while a large proportion of deaths occur due to lack of medical facilities and lack of access to medical facilities. Many newborns recover from birth while others later catch many diseases. There are also some developmental disabilities. So to improve this situation of children, especially in rural and backward areas, the government National child health program Has started which will provide free treatment and other medical facilities to children up to 18 years of age. Families will get zero cost medical treatment of their children right from birth.

Under the scheme, different facilities have been provided by the government for examining children according to their age.

For newborns – facility for screening of newborns in public health centers.

For children from birth to 6 weeks – to go home and check by Asha Worker.

For children from 6 weeks to 6 years – Examination at the Anganwadi center by dedicated mobile health teams.

For children from 6 years to 18 years – Examination by dedicated mobile health teams at government and government aided schools.

Functions of National Child Health Program (RBSK)

Functions of National Child Health Program (RBSK) – The National Child Health Program has the following functions.

Selection of key persons from the state for infant health check up and initial level services. To inform all districts regarding operational guidelines for the correct implementation of the scheme. To make estimate list of various diseases, errors, deficiencies, inefficiencies according to the national estimates of districts according to the national estimates available for the purpose of this scheme. Call for state level meetings for further review of RBSK scheme. Recruitment of key persons under the scheme in every district. To estimate the total requirement of dedicated mobile health teams under this scheme and to recruit health teams. Detection of diseases facilities / institutions (public and private for the treatment of special health conditions) under the RBSK Scheme.

Establishment of Initial Testing Centers (DDIC) in District Hospitals for the first level of RBSK. Purchase of equipment (as per the list given in the operational guidelines) for the Block Mobile Health Team and District Hospitals under the scheme. National Child Health Program Training of master trainers for betterment of.

download: RBSK Guidelines in Hindi PDF Note – Schools, Anganwadi centers, ASHA workers, appropriate authorities, students, parents and the local government should be informed in advance about the schedule of visits of block mobile teams so that necessary preparations can be made.

