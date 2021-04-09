RCB (Bangalore) Fans Right Now IPL 14 Funny Memes Trolls Trending Twitter Jokes Images Pics

ENTERTAINMENT

Hey! IPL fans here is something that is not mandatory but necessary, Yes you read it right here you will get all the latest updates on RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) one of the most amazing teams of IPL (Indian Premier League). One of the teams who are the meme material as of now. the reason behind this popularity is that the team is having one of the most amazing players in the Cricket world and in spite of having this line-up the team has not won any single match.

Well, the team has played as same as all other teams have but as you all know that in this team we have the finest cricketers and most amazing personalities and if we talk about the team so here are Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat.

There is no doubt that the team is still having a fan following. The great news is that after the news of IPL netizens took the responsibility of making fun and have started to shower more limelight on the team and also on the players. It is hardly seen that without winning a single match a team is having a fan following and every single fan is having hope that this time their team will win the match and wipe out the stigma from their forehead.

Are you looking for the live score of your favorite team? Well, I think that this is not the right thing you were searching over the internet because most of the time this team gives the best job to netizens aka Memers and we are here to help you. One RCB or better say your favorite team there are a lot of memes but here is a ray of hope and perhaps your team can win the match this time and convert all laugh into smiles. Well, the memes for this team have taken over the internet. There are plenty more jokes on the team that will not only make you feel over the moon but also tickle and force you to laugh out of control, HAHAHAHAHAHA! let’s see who will win the match and we also hope that RCB will get the Victory title this season. Stay tuned to get all the latest updates on IPL.

