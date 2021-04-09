RCB (Bangalore) IPL 14 Funny Memes Trolls Trending Twitter Jokes Images Pics – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Hey! Here IPL fan is something that is not mandatory but necessary, yes you read it right here you will get all the latest updates on RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) which is one of the most amazing teams of IPL (Indian Premier League). One of the teams that is now meme content. The reason behind this popularity is that the team is one of the most amazing players in the cricket world and despite this line-up the team has not won a single match.

Well, the team has played the same way that all the other teams have, but as you all know that in this team we have the best cricketers and the most amazing personalities and if we talk about the team then here is Virat Kohli (c ), Devdutt Padikkal are Fin Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pawan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Samms, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Ken Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajin Baby Patidar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyesh Prabhudesai, KS India.

RCB fans still funny meme

There is no doubt that the team is still a fan. The great news is that after the IPL news, Netizen took the responsibility of making fun and started limelighting more on the team as well as the players. It is hardly seen that a team is fan following without winning a single match, and every fan has the hope that this time their team will win the match and remove the stigma from their forehead.

Are you looking at your favorite team’s live score? Okay, I think this is not the right thing you were looking for on the internet because most of the time this team gives the best work to Netizens aka Memors and we are here to help you. An RCB or better say your favorite team has a lot of meme but there is a silver lining here and maybe your team can win the match this time and turn all laughter into a smile. Well, memes have taken over the internet for this team. There are too many jokes on the team that will not only make you feel on the moon but will force you to tickle and laugh out of control, hahahahahaha! Let’s see who will win the match and we also hope that RCB will get the title of Vijay this season. Stay tuned with us to get all the latest updates of IPL.