RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal tests positive for coronavirus in IPL 2021 – trendykendy

People are very excited to watch the new season of IPL 2021. As we know, last season was organized lately in 2020 due to COVID-19. But this year IPL has started on its time. On 9th April fans will watch the first match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians. According to the source, Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal tests Coronavirus positive on Sunday. He is the third player who contracted the Coronavirus. Now, he has been isolated from the rest of the squad members in quarantine.

After RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal tests positive Now, people are expecting that Pedikkal might be miss at least two matches for RCB. On Saturday, Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel also tested positive for coronavirus. While the DC team is based in Mumbai, the RCB team members are in Chennai, where the tournament opener is to be played against Mumbai Indians on 9 April.

Padikkal emerged as one of the biggest revelations of IPL 2020 as he was in top form for RCB in top order. Padikkal scored 473 runs in his 15 IPL matches at an average of 31.53.

As per the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Padikkal was in a superb form where he scored a total of 218 runs at an average of 43.60 in six matches for Karnataka. Also, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Paddikal scored a score of 737 runs in seven matches at an average of 147.40.

Also Read: IPL 2021 Schedule And Stadium: Start Date, Timings, Venues, Stadium, Live Streaming, Teams, Covid Updates

IPL 2021 begins on 9 April with the Virat Kohli-led team, with defending champion Mumbai Indians of Chennai, marking the tournament opener.

