RCB opener Padikkal praised captain Kohli, said – batting better than playing together – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

RCB opener Padikkal praised captain Kohli, said - batting better than playing together

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal praised team captain Virat Kohli. Padikkal credited Kohli for his good batting in the previous season. He said that Virat’s level of play is very high. When you bat with them, you also have to raise the level of your game to be equal to them. Because of this my batting also improved. He (Kohli) makes the game very easy.

Padikkal said in the interview that Kohli understands the game better. They know when to take a chance against the bowler and when to stop themselves. When a batsman with such deep understanding plays with you, your work becomes very easy from the other end. Padikkal also praised AB de Villiers. He said that de Villiers has a great passion for the game.

Padikkal had scored the most runs for RCB in IPL 2020. Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal had proved to be a big discovery for Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the last IPL. No one can deny this. In his very first season of IPL, Padikkal became the highest run-scorer for the team. This opener scored 473 runs in 15 matches of the league at a strike rate of over 124. During this, he also scored five half-centuries. Before the IPL, Padikkal is in tremendous form. He batted brilliantly in the domestic one-day tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy. In seven matches of the tournament, Padikkal scored 737 runs in 7 matches at an average of over 147. He scored fifty or more runs in all seven matches. During this time, this batsman scored four centuries.

