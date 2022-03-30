RCB vs KKR 2022: IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders; RCB up against confident KKR | Cricket News

Bangalore will look to put their house in order against Kolkata

Over the years, bowling has been Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Achilles’ heel. It came back to bite them in the IPL 2022 opener against Punjab Kings, where they failed to defend 205.This will weigh heavily on Faf du Plessis and his men when they go up against a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday night. KKR are riding high on confidence, having begun their campaign with a resounding six-wicket win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings.The venue has been a happy hunting ground for Kolkata, who have never lost a match there. Also, they go into the contest with the psychological advantage of having beaten RCB in three outings, including the eliminator, last season. Although…