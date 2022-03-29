RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, TATA IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates & More for Today’s TATA IPL Match

Preview:

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the sixth match of IPL 2022 on Tuesday. KKR got off to a perfect start one could get, as they brushed past Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture. The bowlers set up the victory as they restricted the opposition to 131, and in reply, the batters did not panic at any moment as they cruised through the chase. On the other hand, RCB lost a thrilling match against the Punjab Kings where they could not defend a target of 205. The bowlers need to pull up their socks as they will be facing another stiff task against Kolkata at the same venue.

Match Details:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 6

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy,…