RCB vs KKR: Know what Mohammed Siraj, who gave just one run in the 19th over, said captain Virat Kohli

A complete of 11 matches have been performed to this point within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. In these 11 matches, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is the one workforce that has not but tasted defeat in any match. The workforce, captained by Virat Kohli, has to this point received their matches in opposition to Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This season, RCB has accomplished effectively in each the batting and bowling departments. RCB received by 38 runs within the match in opposition to KKR on Sunday (18 April). Andre Russell was on the crease and had scored 20 and 15 runs within the seventeenth, 18th over. Virat handed the ball to Siraj for the nineteenth over and Russell was on strike.

KKR’s win appeared powerful at the moment too, however Russell was on the crease, so RCB followers have been additionally very tense. Siraj conceded only one run within the nineteenth over. He didn’t enable Russell to attain a single off the primary 5 balls. After the match, Virat referred to that over of Siraj and stated, ‘particularly Siraj’s over to Russell (nineteenth over with just one run scored). He has change into a unique bowler because the tour of Australia and in the present day he completed the match.

KKR needed to rating 44 runs to win the final two overs, Russell was on the crease, so it didn’t appear unattainable. Siraj gave the identical run within the nineteenth over and thus KKR bought an unattainable goal of 43 runs within the final over. Siraj has additionally been extremely praised on social media. The best way he bowled the precise yorker to Russell, he received everybody’s coronary heart.